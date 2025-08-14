Naperville property management group now running Emblem Oswego

Naperville-based Marquette Management is now the property manager of Emblem Oswego, a 312-unit luxury multifamily community in Oswego. (Photo provided by Marquette Management)

Naperville-based Marquette Management is now the property manager of Emblem Oswego, a 312-unit luxury multifamily community in Oswego.

“This assignment at Emblem Oswego reflects the continued momentum of our third-party property management business, which is driven by the strength of our operating platform and our people-centric approach that applies to how we treat our residents as well as how we hire and train staff at the property level,” Jim Cunningham, president of Marquette Management, said in a news release.

“With demand outpacing supply in this part of the Chicago suburbs, we see meaningful opportunity to create value for our client and deliver a standout resident experience,” he said.

Marquette Management provides property management for more than 14,000 units across eight states. Emblem Oswego is located at 2000 Emblem Circle.

Completed in 2024, the luxury apartment community offers one-and two-bedroom floor plans with condo-like finishes including quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances and private patios or balconies for every unit.

The community also features resort-style amenities, including a pool and sundeck and a modern fitness center.

“Emblem is the second community we are managing in Oswego, a market that, like many other Chicago suburbs, promises strong returns for investors with solid assets,” Cunningham said. “Because we understand the competitive advantage every property has within its submarket, we will be able to put Emblem in the best position to not only address demand and provide an exceptional living experience, but also maximize performance for our ownership client.”

Marquette Management also is the property manager for Farmington Lakes Apartments in Oswego.

The company is recognized in the industry for its excellence in property management and resident services, having recently been named 2024 Property Management Company of the Year and 2024 Development Company of the Year by Multi-Housing News.