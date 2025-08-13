Kendall, Grundy county residents can apply soon for energy assistance program

Funds are available to assist income-eligible households in Kendall and Grundy counties with their natural gas, propane and/or electric bills and furnace assistance for inoperable heating systems. (Oleg-Shelomentsev.ru/Oleg Shelomentsev - stock.adobe.com)

The Kendall County Health Department is administrator of the energy assistance program in Kendall and Grundy counties.

The program will begin taking applications on Oct. 1 for adults 60 years and older as well as individuals with a disability and families with children under the age of six years old. Also eligible to apply are households that are disconnected from their utilities, have a disconnection notice or have less than 25% in their propane tank.

All other income eligible households can start applying Nov. 1.

Applications will be taken on a first-come, first-served basis through Aug. 15, 2026, or until funding is exhausted, according to a news release from the Kendall County Health Department. Households that receive a one-time benefit may return during the program year for reconnection assistance or furnace assistance benefits if needed, according to the release.

The program has expanded eligibility this year. Households must be at or below 60% of the state median income to receive a benefit from the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program. The 30-day income guidelines for LIHEAP are based on state median income, federal poverty guidelines and the number of persons living in the household.

LIHEAP provides one-time benefits to income eligible homeowners and renters to help with energy bills and for reconnection of energy service. Propane customers who are part of the priority group are encouraged to apply when the program opens in October.

Propane prices typically increase during the winter months so by applying early, propane customers will see their LIHEAP benefit go further, according to the release.

Call 630-553-8051 to make an in-person or a phone appointment to apply. In person appointments are available in Kendall and Grundy counties.

To determine eligibility, the following documents must be submitted:

• Proof of gross income from all household members for the prior 30-day period beginning with the date of application.

• For all customers new to LIHEAP and/or for new household members of previous customers, proof of Social Security numbers for all household members is required. Individuals without a SSN or individual taxpayer identification number can still apply and the Kendall County Health Department will advise accordingly.

• A copy of current heat and electric bills issued within the last 30 days.

• Cash assistance is available for renters who can provide a copy of their lease/rental agreement showing their heating costs are included in the rent.

• Other documents may be needed based on your household situation.

Beginning Jan. 1, 2026, income eligible LIHEAP customers of ComEd will receive a monthly discount on their electric bill through the new low income discount rates. Go to powerbilldiscount.com to find out more details.

Call the Kendall County Health Department at 630-553-8051 for outreach locations and schedules and for information on what documents are needed to apply and different ways to submit your application.