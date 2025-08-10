Yorkville Library offers yoga for moms and toddlers

The Yorkville Public Library is open 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.

Tots and Toddlers - 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 14: Head to the library for songs, stories and dancing, then take home a craft to complete. Each child should be registered separately.

Mommy and Me Yoga - 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 19: Bond with your little ones while exploring yoga based on children’s book favorites. This class includes simple breathing work, playful yoga poses, games and storytime. Participants will use their imagination while increasing strength, flexibility and balance. Register to reserve a spot.