Here’s the scoop – La Michoacana Sweet Bliss moving locations in Yorkville

Customers choose fruity flavors at La Michoacana Sweet Bliss in Yorkville in this file photo. The business is moving to a new location, also in Yorkville, later this summer.

La Michoacana Sweet Bliss, previously fan-voted one of the top 10 ice cream parlors in Kendall County, is moving out of their location in Yorkville to a larger site nearby.

With fruity and tropical flavors based upon traditional Mexican treats, owner Deanna Moreno has been serving homemade ice cream to the Yorkville community for several years.

The business is closing their current location at 1228 N. Bridge St. sometime this month. A Buffalo Wild Wings GO is moving into the location.

Moreno is moving the ice cream parlor to a new site located at 312 E Veterans Pkwy. in the Yorkville Marketplace. The business is welcoming its first customers in the new site later this summer.

In addition to ice cream, the business serves “mangoneada” a frozen smoothie drink, and food options like waffles, pancakes, funnel cakes and even cheesy nachos.

You can see a full menu by visiting http://michoacanasweetbliss.com/.