The top 10 ice cream parlors in Kendall County

National Ice Cream Day is July 17! To celebrate we’ve complied a list of the top 10 places to grab ice cream as picked by readers in this years Best of the Fox readers choice contest.

Results were determined in this years Best of the Fox Readers Choice awards for Kendall County in the ice cream/custard category. Voting took place from March 31 - April 27, 2022. Results were published June 23, 2022. To see more of this years Best of the Fox results for Kendall County click here.

Brenda's Frozen Custard was voted the best ice cream/custard in Kendall County in this years Best of the Fox Readers Choice contest. (Brenda's Frozen Custard via Facebook)

Brenda’s Frozen Custard - Best Ice Cream/Custard

Address: 205 S Wells St, Sandwich, IL, United States, Illinois

Phone: 815-570-2236

Hours: Sunday 1–8 p.m., Monday 11 a.m. – 9 p.m., Tuesday 11 a.m. – 9 p.m., Wednesday 11 a.m. – 9 p.m. Thursday 11 a.m. – 9 p.m., Friday 11 a.m. – 9:30 p.m., Saturday 11 a.m. – 9:30 p.m.

Social Media: Facebook - Brenda’s Frozen Custard

Foxy's Ice Cream in Yorkville, Illinois. (Shaw Local File Photo) (Shaw Media)

Foxy’s Ice Cream - One of the Best Ice Cream/Custard

Address: 131 E Hydraulic Street Yorkville, IL 60560

Phone: 630-385-2716

Hours: Open for Season from March 12 Monday - Friday 3:00-8:30 p.m., Saturday & Sunday 12:00-8:30 p.m.

Social Media: Facebook - Foxy’s Ice Cream

The register area at Johnny K's in Sandwich is divided up into two areas, one for regular meals, and one for ice creams and desserts. (Shaw Local File Photo)

Johnny K’s - One of the Best Ice Cream/Custard

Address: 125 Duvick Ave. Sandwich, IL 60548

Phone: 815-786-3088

Hours: 7 days a week Sunday - Thursday 11:00 a.m. - 8:00 p.m., Friday - Saturday 11:00 a.m. - 9:00 p.m.

Social Media: Facebook - Johnny K’s, Yelp - Johnny K’s

Address: 303 W. South St. Route 34 Plano, Il 60545. Other locations in Spring Valley and Princeton, IL

Phone: 630-273-2645

Hours: None listed

Social Media: Facebook - Grandma Rosie’s - Plano

Address: 1439 Cannonball Trl Yorkville IL 60560

Phone: 630-882-9254

Hours: Monday - Sunday 11 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Social Media: Facebook - The Ice Cream Place, Instagram - the_ice_cream_place_

Address: 2274 US-30 Suite C, Oswego, IL 60543 (Additional locations around Midwest area. Click here to find locations)

Phone: 630-906-6455

Hours: Sunday - Thursday 11:00 a.m. - 10:00 p.m., Friday - Saturday 11:00 a.m. -11:00 p.m., Sunday 2 p.m. - 9 p.m.

Social Media: Facebook - Oberweis

Address: 121 Main St, Oswego, IL 60543

Phone: 331-216-5100

Hours: Monday Closed. Tuesday - Saturday 12:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m., Sunday 12:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m. Pick Up Window Open Until 10 p.m. Friday and Saturdays

Social Media: Facebook - The Dairy Barn, Instagram - thedairybarnoswego

Address: 1200 US-34 Oswego, IL 60543 (Multiple locations around United States. Click here to search)

Phone: 331-725-5018

Hours: Sunday - Thursday 11:00 a.m. - 11:30 p.m., Friday - Saturday 11:00 a.m. - 12:00 a.m.

Social Media: Facebook - Andy’s Frozen Custard, Twitter - @EatAndys, Instagram - andysfrozencustard

Address: 1228 N Bridge St, Yorkville, IL 60560

Phone: 630-882-9914

Hours: 7 days a week Monday - Sunday 10 a.m. - 9 p.m.

Social Media: Facebook - La Michoacana Sweet Bliss

Address: 2753 US-34, Oswego, IL 60543

Phone: 331-999-3683

Hours: Monday - Thursday 12 – 10 p.m., Friday - Sunday 12–10:30 p.m.

Social Media: Facebook - Cocomero Frozen Yogurt and Bubble Tea