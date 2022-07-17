The top 10 ice cream parlors in Kendall County

National Ice Cream Day is July 17! To celebrate we’ve complied a list of the top 10 places to grab ice cream as picked by readers in this years Best of the Fox readers choice contest.
Results were determined in this years Best of the Fox Readers Choice awards for Kendall County in the ice cream/custard category. Voting took place from March 31 - April 27, 2022. Results were published June 23, 2022. To see more of this years Best of the Fox results for Kendall County click here.
Brenda’s Frozen Custard - Best Ice Cream/Custard
Address: 205 S Wells St, Sandwich, IL, United States, Illinois
Phone: 815-570-2236
Hours: Sunday 1–8 p.m., Monday 11 a.m. – 9 p.m., Tuesday 11 a.m. – 9 p.m., Wednesday 11 a.m. – 9 p.m. Thursday 11 a.m. – 9 p.m., Friday 11 a.m. – 9:30 p.m., Saturday 11 a.m. – 9:30 p.m.
Social Media: Facebook - Brenda’s Frozen Custard
Foxy’s Ice Cream - One of the Best Ice Cream/Custard
Address: 131 E Hydraulic Street Yorkville, IL 60560
Phone: 630-385-2716
Hours: Open for Season from March 12 Monday - Friday 3:00-8:30 p.m., Saturday & Sunday 12:00-8:30 p.m.
Social Media: Facebook - Foxy’s Ice Cream
Johnny K’s - One of the Best Ice Cream/Custard
Address: 125 Duvick Ave. Sandwich, IL 60548
Phone: 815-786-3088
Hours: 7 days a week Sunday - Thursday 11:00 a.m. - 8:00 p.m., Friday - Saturday 11:00 a.m. - 9:00 p.m.
Social Media: Facebook - Johnny K’s, Yelp - Johnny K’s
Grandma Rosie’s Sweet Treats
Address: 303 W. South St. Route 34 Plano, Il 60545. Other locations in Spring Valley and Princeton, IL
Phone: 630-273-2645
Hours: None listed
Social Media: Facebook - Grandma Rosie’s - Plano
The Ice Cream Place
Address: 1439 Cannonball Trl Yorkville IL 60560
Phone: 630-882-9254
Hours: Monday - Sunday 11 a.m. – 9 p.m.
Social Media: Facebook - The Ice Cream Place, Instagram - the_ice_cream_place_
Oberweis Ice Cream and Dairy Store
Address: 2274 US-30 Suite C, Oswego, IL 60543 (Additional locations around Midwest area. Click here to find locations)
Phone: 630-906-6455
Hours: Sunday - Thursday 11:00 a.m. - 10:00 p.m., Friday - Saturday 11:00 a.m. -11:00 p.m., Sunday 2 p.m. - 9 p.m.
Social Media: Facebook - Oberweis
Dairy Barn
Address: 121 Main St, Oswego, IL 60543
Phone: 331-216-5100
Hours: Monday Closed. Tuesday - Saturday 12:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m., Sunday 12:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m. Pick Up Window Open Until 10 p.m. Friday and Saturdays
Social Media: Facebook - The Dairy Barn, Instagram - thedairybarnoswego
Andy’s Frozen Custard
Address: 1200 US-34 Oswego, IL 60543 (Multiple locations around United States. Click here to search)
Phone: 331-725-5018
Hours: Sunday - Thursday 11:00 a.m. - 11:30 p.m., Friday - Saturday 11:00 a.m. - 12:00 a.m.
Social Media: Facebook - Andy’s Frozen Custard, Twitter - @EatAndys, Instagram - andysfrozencustard
La Michoacana, Yorkville IL
Address: 1228 N Bridge St, Yorkville, IL 60560
Phone: 630-882-9914
Hours: 7 days a week Monday - Sunday 10 a.m. - 9 p.m.
Social Media: Facebook - La Michoacana Sweet Bliss
Cocomero Frozen Yogurt / Bubble Tea / Smoothie
Address: 2753 US-34, Oswego, IL 60543
Phone: 331-999-3683
Hours: Monday - Thursday 12 – 10 p.m., Friday - Sunday 12–10:30 p.m.
Social Media: Facebook - Cocomero Frozen Yogurt and Bubble Tea