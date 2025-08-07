Yorkville police therapy dog Eli meets Sonic the Hedgehog at National Night Out

It was an evening designed to bring folks together, from community members and law enforcement who serve them.
It was even a night for Eli, the Yorkville Police Department therapy dog, to meet Sonic the Hedgehog.
The Yorkville Police Department and the Bristol Kendall Fire Protection District celebrated an evening of activities and games at Riemenschneider Park in Yorkville on Aug. 05.
The events included a splash pad, Sonic-themed races and activities, and a Sonic meet and greet.
Every year, National Night Out is designed to bring together residents and local law enforcement that serve them in a community event that fosters deeper understanding.
People are able to talk with law enforcement officials and better understand who the people are behind the badge.