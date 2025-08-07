Yorkville police therapy dog Eli meets Sonic the Hedgehog at National Night Out

Yorkville Police authorities gather during the National Night Out event in Yorkville. Pictured, Erin Evans and therapy dog Eli, Chief Jim Jensen, Officer Sam Tickel, Officer Bret Johnson, Deputy Chief Ray Mikolasek, Deputy Chief Garrett Carlyle, Sonic, CSO Naily Vargas, CSO Natalia Perez, Sergeant. Chris Hayes, Inspector Mariesa Shapiama, Officer Peyton Heiser, CSO Tyler Madsen and Officer Andrew Camis. (Photo Provided By The Yorkville Police Department)

It was an evening designed to bring folks together, from community members and law enforcement who serve them.

It was even a night for Eli, the Yorkville Police Department therapy dog, to meet Sonic the Hedgehog.

The Yorkville Police Department and the Bristol Kendall Fire Protection District celebrated an evening of activities and games at Riemenschneider Park in Yorkville on Aug. 05.

Yorkville Police Department Community Service Officer Tyler Madsen greets kids during the National Night Out event in Yorkville. (Photo Provided By The Yorkville Police Department)

The events included a splash pad, Sonic-themed races and activities, and a Sonic meet and greet.

Every year, National Night Out is designed to bring together residents and local law enforcement that serve them in a community event that fosters deeper understanding.

Yorkville Police Department officials greeted community members in Yorkville for the National Night Out event. Pictured, Community Service Officer Naily Vargas, CSO Natalia Perez, CSO Tyler Madsen and Deputy Chief Garrett Carlyle. (Photo Provided By The Yorkville Police Department)

People are able to talk with law enforcement officials and better understand who the people are behind the badge.