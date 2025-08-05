Yorkville Police turning ‘Sonic Blue’ for National Night Out

This year's National Night Out festivities with the Yorkville Police Department is Sonic-themed. (Photo Provided By The City of Yorkville)

At tonight’s National Night Out in Yorkville, the police officers will be sporting a different type of blue.

In the annual social get together with law enforcement officers and residents, this year’s event has a “Sonic The Hedgehog” theme.

The festivities are from 5:30 – 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 5 at Riemenschneider Park, 600 Hayden Drive, Yorkville.

Members of the Yorkville Police Department are leading some of the activities.

National Night Out is designed to connect the community with their law enforcement officers, enabling greater understanding through mutual respect and collaboration.

Features of this year’s event include games, a splash pad and hotdogs and brats.

Riemenschneider Park features a firefighter-themed splash area that helps promote education of fire safety practices.

The Sonic-themed activities include a meet and greet with Sonic the Hedgehog, a “Sonic Speed Rings” race, a hide and seek activity and a “Sonic Mania Obstacle Course.”

You can learn more about the event’s activities at yorkville.il.us/763/National-Night-Out/.