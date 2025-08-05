Yorkville approves plan for 105 townhomes at former Parfection Park

The former Parfection Park property on Yorkville’s south side off of Illinois Route 47, Yorkville. A subdivision that will include 17 residential buildings, consisting of 105 townhome units is planned to be developed on this site. (Katie Finlon)

After some initial obstacles, the path has been cleared for a proposed townhome subdivision at the former Parfection Park driving range in Yorkville

The Fox Haven Subdivision, proposed by developers 1115, LLC, will include 17 residential buildings, consisting of 105 townhome units on just more than 13 acres west of Route 47, at 1115 South Bridge St.

A revised final plat was submitted to the city following a review by the city engineer. Mayor John Purcell confirmed that the new plans meet all of the city’s requests and requirements.

The revised final plat was approved by the city council on July 22.

The development initially faced opposition from Yorkville School District 115 and some neighbors who are concerned about the potential density problems caused by the development. The school district, which is currently facing a classroom capacity crisis, warned city officials that the development would exacerbate their space issues.

The school district is likely heading toward a referendum to seek voter approval for funding new school buildings to accommodate its growing enrollment.

Neighbors voiced their concerns that the area is already experiencing too high a density of residential and commercial development and this latest subdivision would worsen traffic congestion along Illinois Route 47.

The developers of Fox Haven have plans for a commercial development on a one-acre site adjacent to the townhomes. The land is just east of the Green Briar subdivision and north of the Prairie Garden development.

During previous meetings in February, several residents said they desired to see the property remain as single-family usage only.

Following public feedback, the plans include buffer requirements between the townhome development and the adjacent Greenbriar residential subdivision. There also is one required between the Prairie Garden subdivision.

Construction on the townhome development is anticipated to take at least two years to complete.