Townhome development at former Parfection Park site approved over prior school district objection

Yorkville School District Superintendent Matt Zediker addresses the Yorkville City Council on April 8 about the district needing to collaborate with the city regarding new residential developments adding more students into the district. (Joey Weslo)

After Yorkville City Council approval, a new townhome development is moving in, while capacity issues at Yorkville School District 115 may have students moving out.

City council approved at its April 8 meeting rezoning and development plans for the Fox Haven 1115, LLC, townhomes at the former site of Parfection Park, 1115 South Bridge Street. The plans include redeveloping 13 acres to construct 18 townhome buildings with 105 dwelling units.

The school district previously opposed the proposal, saying its capacity is already “bursting at the seams” and cannot tolerate any additional students.

The district is currently constructing $3 million polebarn classrooms to house additional elementary students. It’s also preparing to send kids to other schools within the district that can hold them, and is undergoing a facilities master plan renovation to provide greater capacity space.

City council previously increased the development’s transition fees from $3,000 per home to $5,000 to help the school district adjust.

Fox Haven, a proposed town home development with 18 buildings and 105 dwelling units, will be located at 115 South Bridge Street at the former site of Parfection Park. (Provided by the City of Yorkville)

Alderman Matt Marek, Arden Joe Plocher, Chris Funkhouser, and Daniel Transier voted in approval of the project.

Those voting in opposition included Ken Koch, Seaver Tarulis, and Rusty Corneils.

Craig Soling voted “Present.”

Before the vote, Yorkville 115 Superintendent Matt Zediker, said the district appreciates collaborating with the mayor and city council.

“We have begun collaborating on the exciting changes that are coming to Yorkville, which include subdivisions, commerce and other industry,” Zediker said during the meeting. “I think the partnership between the district and the city was not as transparent and lacking a little bit over the last several years.”

Zediker did not comment on the district’s previous opposition to the townhome development, but said he will be back soon before city council to propose increased transition fees.

The school district is expected to request the city to approve an increased transition fee in the $8,000 to $10,000 per home range, following an analysis in late spring.

While Zediker did not comment on the townhome proposal, the meeting was not without public objection.

Resident Abby Cooling said she was dismayed that the school district is already over capacity and that the city is considering three new potential developments all at once.

“As the school district has already stated, they cannot accommodate this influx at this time,” Cooling said during the meeting. “In addition to the school district being overwhelmed, the park district is also overwhelmed. I can’t tell you how many times I’ve tried to register my son for a park district sport or summer camp and it’s all full. I see the same concerns from other local moms.”

Following public feedback, the plans include buffer requirements between the townhome development and the adjacent Greenbriar residential subdivision to the west. There is also one required between the Prairie Garden subdivision to the south.