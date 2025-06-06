Final approval for townhome development at former Parfection Park in Yorkville set for July 22

(File photo) Representing Yorkville School District 115, Kreg Wesley, assistant superintendent of business services, told the city council that the school district is in a capacity crisis and cannot handle any more students coming in because of new residential developments. (Joey Weslo)

After receiving city approval over the concerns of Yorkville School District 115 and neighbors, the townhome proposal at the former Parfection Park golf driving range is looking to overcome the final hazards.

The development is geared up for further discussion at the Economic Development Committee meeting on July 1 and the Planning and Zoning Commission on July 9. Both bodies are recommending final plans to City Council.

The project is tentatively slated for final vote by the City Council at its July 22 meeting.

The developers, 1115, LLC, filed for final plat approval from the city for constructing 17 residential buildings, consisting of 105 townhome units on just over 13 acres west of Route 47 at 1115 South Bridge Street. Another adjacent one-acre site is slated for a future commercial development by the same people.

The site is just east of the Green Briar subdivision and north of the Prairie Garden development.

Fox Haven, a proposed town home development with 18 buildings and 105 dwelling units, will be located at 115 South Bridge Street if the project receives city approval. (Provided by the City of Yorkville)

In past meetings, the school district encouraged city council to consider sustainability.

School District Superintendent Matt Zediker attended a city council meeting, and Kreg Wesley, the district’s assistant superintendent of business services, said the development would exacerbate the schools’ classroom capacity crisis.

During the same meetings, several residents spoke out against the development bringing an unsustainable influx of people to a town that is already facing over-capacity with its schools and public resources, like park district activities for kids.

Several residents said they desired to see the property remain as single-family usage only.

The opposition helped spur hesitation among the city council, although the rezoning and development plans were ultimately approved on April 8. Alderman Matt Marek, Arden Joe Plocher, Chris Funkhouser, and Daniel Transier voted in approval of the project. Those voting in opposition included Ken Koch, Seaver Tarulis, and Rusty Corneils. Craig Soling voted “present.”

Following public feedback, the plans include buffer requirements between the townhome development and the adjacent Greenbriar residential subdivision. There is also one required between the Prairie Garden subdivision.

Construction is anticipated to take at least two years.

While the developers of the townhome proposal did not receive endorsement from Yorkville School District 115, they are borrowing the high school’s nickname, with the development being named “Fox Haven.”