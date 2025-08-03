Waubonsee College to hold walk-on softball tryouts

Waubonsee Community College will be holding softball tryouts on Tuesday, Aug. 19, and Thursday, Aug. 21 at the Sugar Grove campus, 4S783 Illinois Route 47. (Contributed/Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Waubonsee Community College’s softball program will be holding walk-on tryouts for the 2025-2026 school year.

The tryouts will be held beginning at 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 19, and Thursday, Aug. 21 on the Chiefs’ diamond at the Sugar Grove campus, 4S783 Illinois Route 47.

All participants are required to contact head coach Hannah Tomasko via email prior to the event, at htomasko@waubonsee.edu.

Interested individuals should have softball experience, a current physical completed by a medical professional, and be enrolled full-time in classes at Waubonsee by the start of the fall semester, according to the WCC athletic department.

In the event of rain, the tryout will be rescheduled. For more information contact the Waubonsee Athletic Department at 630-466-2524.