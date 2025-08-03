Montgomery police officers will be at 9 locations on National Night Out

Montgomery police officers will be out at nine locations throughout the community for National Night Out on Aug. 5. (Shaw Local News Network)

As part of the 2025 National Night Out festivities, the Village of Montgomery Police Department is visiting nine locations throughout the community between 6 and 8 p.m. on Aug. 5.

Community members are welcome to join the officers to view police cars and participate in fun activities. Several local fire departments are participating as well and will have their trucks on display.

The police department is offering a children’s raffle to win a free unlimited carnival ride wristband for the Montgomery Fest.

Participants must visit one of the National Night Out locations and register to enter, according to a release by the Montgomery Police Department.

The Montgomery Police Department is visiting nine locations at part of the National Night Out. (Photo Provided By The Montgomery Police Department)

“National Night Out is an annual community-building campaign that promotes collaborative efforts of police, fire personnel, and residents to create neighborhood camaraderie and promote safety,” the department said in the release. “The event presents an excellent opportunity to bring police and residents together in a positive and favorable atmosphere.”

The department encourages community members to visit the location closest to their neighborhood for activities and giveaways.

The 2025 National Night Out planned visits include: