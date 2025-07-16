Oswego School District 308 to present series of budget presentations

The Oswego School District 308 Finance Department will host a series of presentations to share details about the district’s fiscal year 2026 budget.

The following presentations are open to all community members:

4 to 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 22 in the multipurpose room at Homestead Elementary School, 2830 Hillsboro Blvd., Aurora (enter through door 3).

Virtual presentation from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 23.

6 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, July 24 in the Community Room at Oswego East High School, 1525 Harvey Road, Oswego (enter through main door).

More information is at the district’s website, sd308.org.