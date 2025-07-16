July 16, 2025
Oswego School District 308 to present series of budget presentations

Presentations will start July 22

Oswego School District 308 Administration Office, Route 71, Oswego

The Oswego School District 308 Finance Department will host a series of presentations to share details about the district’s fiscal year 2026 budget.

The following presentations are open to all community members:

  • 4 to 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 22 in the multipurpose room at Homestead Elementary School, 2830 Hillsboro Blvd., Aurora (enter through door 3).
  • Virtual presentation from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 23.
  • 6 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, July 24 in the Community Room at Oswego East High School, 1525 Harvey Road, Oswego (enter through main door).

More information is at the district’s website, sd308.org.