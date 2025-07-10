Oswego School District 308’s meal rates, registration fees to remain the same

Oswego School District 308 says costs for school meal rates will not change for the 2025-2026 school year. (Christopher Braunschweig)

Oswego School District 308’s meal rates and registration fees will stay the same in the new school year although facility rental fees will increase by 2.9% because of rising utility and maintenance costs.

District 308 students will return to school on Aug. 14. The district is proposing no changes to the current registration fees.

“Maintaining the existing fee structure helps ensure accessibility and equity for all students and families in our district,” District 308 Finance Director Amanda Sitar and Chief Financial Officer/Chief School Business Official Raphael Obafemi said in a memo.

Oswego School District 308 is proposing a 2.9% increase to all district facility rental fees, based on the Consumer Price Index. (Shea Lazansky)

Meal rates also will not change. Last fall, the cost of an elementary school lunch increased to $3.25, up from $3.15. The cost of a junior high lunch and high school lunch increased to $3.65, up from $3.55.

District officials said the adjustment was made to accommodate rising costs while continuing to provide nutritious meals to students.

“Since entering into the updated contract with Aramark last year, we have seen notable improvements in customer service, meal quality and menu variety,” Sitar and Obafemi said in the memo.

Sitar said the district is pleased with how its relationship with Aramark has progressed in the past year.

“And we look forward to more things to come,” she said.

However, the district is proposing a 2.9% increase to all district facility rental fees, based on the Consumer Price Index.

“This adjustment reflects rising utility and maintenance costs and is intended to ensure the continued sustainability of the rental program for both the district and the community,” Sitar and Obafemi said.