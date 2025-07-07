How close to Corneils Road should Yorkville officials permit proposed solar farm?

A proposed 37-acre solar farm by developers USA Energy Independence, LLC, would be located north of Corneils Road and around a half-mile east of Illinois Route 47 in unincorporated Kendall County. (Photo Provided By The City of Yorkville)

A proposed solar farm just outside Yorkville city limits is stirring debate on how close to roadways the solar arrays should be allowed.

The 37-acre solar farm would be located north of Corneils Road and around a half-mile east of Illinois Route 47 in unincorporated Kendall County, within the city’s 1.5 mile planning boundary.

The current site plans by USA Energy Independence, LLC, propose a 500 foot setback from Corneils Road. At the city’s Economic Development Committee meeting on July 1, three aldermen suggested they would not support the development because the setback falls far short of the city’s 1,000 foot minimum setback requirement for solar farms from roadways.

The aldermen were also concerned about the project’s proximity to nearby residential areas.

The project’s official approval vote is set for the upcoming City Council meeting on July 8 to allow the solar development without an annexation agreement. Approval of the petition was recommended by the city’s Planning and Zoning Commission last month.

All solar farms located within 1.5 miles of a town must annex to the town or obtain an annexation agreement following the town’s regulations, per county zoning ordinance.

Because the proposed solar farm does not meet Yorkville’s current setback rules and because of the closeness to residential areas, the city previously told the developers they would not pursue a pre-annexation agreement and recommended they seek approval through the county.

Topmost in consideration is the site’s proximity to nearby residential and commercial areas and future possible development plans for Corneils Road. Corneils Road is “designated as a potential major east/west collector roadway in Yorkville,” according to city documents.

The site, which is currently undeveloped farmland, is located within a half-mile of Raging Waves water park. There are several unincorporated residential properties to the south, east, and west of the proposed solar farm, according to site plans.

Close to the designated site is the Bristol Bay subdivision, which is undeveloped south of Galena Road, the Bristol Ridge subdivision, and the currently undeveloped Corneils Crossing subdivision.

At past hearings for solar farm proposals in the area, several residents voiced concerns about potential glare from the panels being directed into neighboring properties or roadways. Some residents said the solar hardware brings negative aesthetics to the idyllic pastoral landscape.

Previously approved solar arrays have agreed to angle the panels to prevent excess glare from reaching nearby roadways, minimizing any safety concerns, and have agreed to build fences and tilt the panels to prevent excess glare from being directed at neighboring properties.

The current owners of the property are Stanley Zepelak on behalf of Lucaya Asset Management, LLC.