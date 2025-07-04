Montgomery police officer earns FBI, law enforcement leadership program award

Montgomery Police Sgt. Jeff Ricedorf with the Trilogy Award from the FBI-LEEDA. (Provided by Village of Montgomery)

Montgomery police Sgt. Jeff Ricedorf successfully completed the FBI-LEEDA Trilogy training program—a “significant milestone” in law enforcement leadership development, according to a news release from the village of Montgomery.

Between March 2024 and April 2025, Ricedorf completed all three courses offered through the FBI-LEEDA (Law Enforcement Executive Development Association): the Supervisor Leadership Institute (SLI), the Command Leadership Institute (CLI), and the Executive Leadership Institute (ELI), according to the village.

Upon completion, Ricedorf was awarded the FBI-LEEDA Trilogy Award and is the first member of the Montgomery Police Department to achieve this distinguished honor, according to the village.

The Trilogy program is nationally recognized for its focus on developing leadership excellence at all supervisory levels within law enforcement agencies, according to the village.

It is designed to ”enhance the skills" of law enforcement professionals in supervision, command, and executive management, “empowering them to lead with integrity and effectiveness in service to their communities,” according to the village’s news release. .

“Sgt. Ricedorf’s dedication to professional development and leadership is commendable,” Montgomery Police Chief Phil Smith said in the release. “This achievement reflects not only personal commitment but also strengthens our department’s ability to serve the residents of Montgomery with excellence.”

Ricedorf attended the training along with area law enforcement leaders from Aurora, Naperville, Oswego, Plano, and Yorkville police departments as well as officers from the Kendall County Sherriff’s Office and Corrections, in addition to out-of-state agencies.

Training topics included leadership style, law enforcement trends, organization leadership and change, public trust and legitimacy, employee wellness, transformational leadership, and social and emotional intelligence, acording to the village.