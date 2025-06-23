Kendall coroner releases statement on body found of missing Yorkville teenager

Aiyana Nicole Williams, 16, was reported missing from her Yorkville home on Monday, June 16, 2025. (Photo Provided By The Yorkville Police Department)

The body of a Yorkville teenager who had been missing since June 16 has been found.

Aiyana Williams, 16, of Yorkville, was last seen around 10:30 a.m. June 16 in the Country Hills subdivision near Fawn Ridge Court.

At approximately 2 a.m. Sunday, the Kendall County Coroner’s Office was notified of a body that was found in a field in the area of Illinois Route 71 and Country Hills Drive in Yorkville during a search for Williams. The individual has been presumptively identified as Williams.

“Definitive identification of the individual is currently pending DNA analysis,” stated a news release from the Kendall County Coroner’s Office.

A forensic autopsy was performed on Monday. The cause and manner of death are pending further scientific study, the release said.

The case remains under investigation by the Kendall County Coroner’s Office and the Yorkville Police Department.