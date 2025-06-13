Yorkville Senior Center putting together chair volleyball team

A senior chair volleyball team is being organized on June 19 at the Beecher Center in Yorkville. Officials will give demonstrations on how to play the game.

Calling all sporty seniors looking for a fun challenge. The Yorkville Senior Center is putting together a chair volleyball team to represent the community.

The team will compete against other senior centers, assisted and supportive living facilities, and senior apartment buildings.

At 10 a.m. on June 19 at the Beecher Center, 908 Game Farm Road, Yorkville, officials are going over the basic rules of the game and will help volunteers play a fun practice game, Amy Cummings of Senior Services Associates, said.

A pizza lunch is being held at 11 a.m. for $10 each. The event features music by Maureen Christine at 11:30 a.m.

Officials with Senior Services Associates are also giving public presentations on all the activities, recreational and educational programs they offer.