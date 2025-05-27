With funding up in the air, Yorkville ensures senior citizen programs have a home at Beecher Center

Home of several social and health programs for senior citizens, the Beecher Center in Yorkille is also a popular spot for the annual Thanksgiving dinner meal prepared by volunteers. (Provided by Chris Hamp)

With federal funding for senior citizen programs at-risk, the city of Yorkville is doing what they can to ensure the Meals on Wheels for Northern Illinois stay at their Beecher Center home.

The non-profit is comprised of the Senior Services Association and the Community Nutrition Network

The city is in the process of extending their licensing and building usage agreements with the non-profits, enabling them to continue using the Beecher Center to offer their services to the area’s senior citizens.

The non-profits have turned the Beecher Center into a home away from home for senior community members for more than two decades.

The advocacy and well-being groups transform the Beecher Center into a friendly gathering area, with events for seniors ranging from communal lunches, games and exercise activities, and educational workshops.

The organizations designs their social services to promote the independence, mental and physical well-being, of those 60-and-above, the disabled, and their caregivers.

The non-profit requested the city to grant them a five-year extension at the Beecher Center. There are no significant changes in their agreement from past agreements.

The extension permits the non-profit to use the building in exchange for rent and management services within the building, according to city documents.

The non-profit must pay $500 monthly, going toward the capital fund, HVAC and maintenance repairs.

The agreement between the city and the non-profit will also include a three-year licensing extension. The agreement contains no significant changes from past years.

The non-profits are responsible for the payment of the utilities in the licensed area, according to city documents.

The Beecher Center is turning into a flashpoint for advocacy from 2 to 4 p.m. on Wednesday, May 28, to raise the alarm against cuts to the federal Older Americans Act, which helps fund the non-profits essential services to seniors.

Meals on Wheels for Northern Illinois will be leading the charge, giving speeches at the event and outlining how the community can stand for the rights of seniors and help make a difference.

They are encouraging those who attend to wear blue in solidarity with the corresponding Aging Advocacy Day.

For more information on their services provided or how to help, visit mowfni.org or call 630-553-5777.