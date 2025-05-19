Protests planned in Yorkville against cuts to senior citizen services

With funding threats gunning for the programs supporting the area’s senior citizens, the Beecher Center in Yorkville is turning into a flashpoint for advocacy. (Tony Scott)

With funding threats gunning for the programs supporting the area’s senior citizens, the Beecher Center in Yorkville is turning into a flashpoint for advocacy.

Senior Services Associates will be rallying the troops at the Beecher Center from 2 to 4 p.m. on Wednesday, May 28, to raise the alarm against cuts to the federal Older Americans Act. Those attending the call to action are encouraged to wear blue in solidarity with the corresponding Aging Advocacy Day.

“Let us join hands and proudly declare, ‘Don’t blow out the candles on the Older Americans Act,’” Senior Services Associates said in a news release. “Together, we can empower seniors and their caregivers, ensuring that their voices are heard and their essential resources are safeguarded. Your involvement matters. Let’s make a difference together.”

Transforming the Beecher Center into a friendly gathering area, with events for seniors ranging from communal lunches, games and exercise activities, and educational workshops, the non-profit Senior Services Associates teams up with the Community Nutrition Network and Meals on Wheels to provide essential services to the elderly.

The organization designs their social services to promote the independence, mental and physical well-being, of those 60-and-above, the disabled, and their caregivers.

At the advocacy day event, officials will outline how the community can stand for the rights of seniors and help make a difference.

“The impending statewide changes to the Older Americans Act represent a pivotal moment that could significantly impact the lives of seniors in our community,” Micki Miller, executive director of Senior Services Associates, said in the release. “With the funding and scope of this crucial legislation under threat, we must recognize the potential consequences that could ripple through our neighborhoods. We are committed to advocating for the rights and needs of older adults, and we believe that together, we can ensure their voices are heard and their needs are met.”

The organization says their cause is not partisan, but about protecting the rights of the area’s seniors. Similar call to action events are being held at the organization’s offices in Kane County and McHenry County.

For more information on their services provided or how to help, visit seniorservicesassoc.org or call 630-553-5777.