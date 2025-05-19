Cop on a Rooftop in Plano raises nearly $3K for Illinois Special Olympics

The Plano Police Department hosted their 'Cop on a Rooftop' fundraiser at the Dunkin' in Plano, raising money for the Special Olympics of Illinois. (Photo Provided By The Plano Police Department)

On Friday, community members might have given a double-take while passing the Dunkin’ in Plano. Yes, there was a cop on the rooftop, and yes, he was holding a giant inflatable donut.

Chief Norman Allison says its all for a good cause.

During its ‘Cop on a Rooftop’ fundraiser on May 16, the Department helped raise $2,985 from in-person donations to benefit the Special Olympics of Illinois non-profit. The department also collected substantial online donations.

“Our department loves this event because we work with the community and Dunkin’ to raise the funds for amazing athletes,” Allison said. “Adults and children show up with their hard earned money to help this cause. It’s a collective effort, we are grateful.”

The Plano Police Department helped raise funds a met with community members at their 'Cop on a Rooftop' fundraiser at the Dunkin' in Plano. (Photo Provided By The Plano Police Department )

The Special Olympics of Illinois helps provides athletes with year-round training, personal and social development activities and health education opportunities.

To learn more about the programs they provide, visit soill.org.