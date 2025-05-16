Yorkville boards and commissions see some new faces after mayor makes appointments

Several appointments were made to Yorkville's city boards and commissions, including the library board and the park board. (Joey Weslo)

With a new legislative term, a slate of familiar and new faces have been appointed to Yorkville’s boards and commissions.

After retiring from the City Council, Seaver Tarulis accepted an appointment on the planning and zoning commission. He will severe a partial term that expires in May 2027.

Tarulis accepted the position as Mayor John Purcell listed off the other official appointments at the May 13 City Council meeting.

Three appointments have been made to the nine-member library board. Jackie Milschewski, Ryan Forristall, and Keri Pesola were each appointed to three year terms. Their terms will expire in May 2028.

They join former-mayor Valerie Burd who was appointed to the library board in February.

Two appointments have been made to the seven-member park board. Gene Wilberg is appointed to serve a five year term expiring in May 2030. Sammy Hall is appointed to a partial term expiring in May 2026.

An appointment was also made to the police pension fund board. Jeff Burgner was selected to serve a two year term expiring in May 2027.