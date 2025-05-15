Salon Social opening salon suites in Yorkville’s former parks and rec building

"The District Salon Suites," will occupy the nearly 4,000 square foot building, located at 201 W. Hydraulic Street, Yorkville. The building was formerly the home to city's parks department. (Joey Weslo)

Practiced in the art of beautifying her clientele, Katie Ash, owner of Salon Social in Yorkville, is bringing her remodeling flair to the former downtown parks and rec building.

Ash will open between 15 and 17 suites in the renovated building around July 1, housing stylists that have graduated from the commission salons.

The District Salon Suites, will occupy the nearly 4,000 square foot building, located at 201 W. Hydraulic Street. The building was purchased by The Williams Group in September 2024.

Alderman Ken Koch said the city is planning to expand a parkway riverfront path adjacent to the building.

The Yorkville Parks and Recreation and Public Works departments will be moving into a new $30 million facility that is currently being designed and constructed.

