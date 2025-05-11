Does a $21K fee waiver signify a healthier bond between Yorkville 115 schools and city officials?

(file photo) Buses arrive and let off students on the first day of school at Grande Reserve Elementary in Yorkville. The school is one of three elementary school that are constructing temporary pole barn classrooms to house overflow students. The city is considering waiving a water connection fee for those new structures. (Steven Buyansky/Steven Buyansky for Shaw Local N)

Yorkville city officials are considering waiving a $21,000 water connection fee for the Yorkville School District 115‘s temporary $3 million pole barn classrooms currently under construction.

The community’s population growth has caused a classroom capacity crisis in the schools and has necessitated the city to undergo a $100 million project to bring Lake Michigan water to town because the aquifer use is no longer sustainable.

As part of a state funding requirement for the water project, the city has to significantly reduce the amount of lost and un-billed water, from things like water main leaks and inefficiencies.

However, the fee waiver for the school district is being considered to further embolden the relationship between the two bodies following several years of the city approving residential projects and economic developments, opening up the floodgates to a deluge of new residents.

The district has opposed several new residential development plans across the city, arguing its classrooms are already bursting at the seams, and they cannot afford any new students.

The district is currently in the stages of construction on the three temporary pole barn classrooms. Each structure will house four classrooms, with each classroom holding between 25 and 30 students. As many as 120 students may be in each structure at the same time. The structures will also have bathrooms.

The three structures are currently being constructed outside Grande Reserve Elementary, Autumn Creek Elementary,and Bristol Bay Elementary. Both Bristol Bay and Autumn Creek receive Title I funding because a significant portion of their student population meets low-income criteria.

The structures are currently slated to be completed and ready for students by Aug. 1.

The city is considering waving the $21,000 water connection fees through an economic development grant. The grant needs a majority approval from the city council at their upcoming May 13 meeting.

The town’s rapid population growth has resulted in a 10.5% enrollment increase within the district in each of the past four years, according to school documents.

To foster long-term solutions, the district is currently designing a master facilities plan this summer to accommodate future enrollment increases.

It is significantly likely the necessary upgrades and building constructions will require funding increases approved by the public through an upcoming referendum.

The district has embarked on a community listening tour, and hired a PR firm, to foster the best working relationship with the town’s residents before the decisive referendum.

If the new construction is approved and completed, the pole barn classrooms will be repurposed into storage spaces, music rooms, and recess and club areas for the students.