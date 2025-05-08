Inspiration is elemental: Yorkville science teacher on how to create budding engineers

With junk materials of different metals spread out, it’s the students’ spark of creativity, science teacher Jeff Janssen says, where the real fun begins.

In Janssen’s seventh grade classroom at Yorkville Middle School, students are challenged to use what they learn about conduction and insulation properties to build one container that keeps hot water hot as long as possible and another that cools hot water as quickly as possible.

“It’s really creative. [Students] are given free reign to use the materials they think will be best for their devices, we see all kinds of crazy designs,” Janssen said. “Some of the devices work really well. If they don’t, we examine why and go back to the drawing board. It’s fun seeing the students break out on their own. The sky is the limit for them.”

Janssen said the challenge serves as a perfect introduction to the engineering process and the imagination and dedication to scientific research that is necessary to succeed.

In his 18 years of teaching, he said seeing the students bridge their understanding from their research to real-world application is one of the most fulfilling aspects of teaching for him. He loves assigning different elements to students, who are tasked with researching who discovered that specific element, how many protons and neutrons it has, and then building a 3D model of the atom to present to class.

In his advanced science class, students are taught how to compose their first scientific research papers. Students are taught how to conduct their research, properly cite sources and how to do in-text citations.

Janssen said its all about providing applicable skills to transition seamlessly into the more advanced high school science curriculum and clubs.

He said the passion he’s witnessed while students work on their in-class projects has transferred to growing participation in the school’s extracurricular clubs, such as the Girls STEM Club.

“Students in the club who are interested in engineering get to experience a tour at the Caterpillar engineering office in Aurora to help promote careers in STEM,” Janssen said. “Research shows that students who participate in some sort of club or activity at their school have a better connection to their school, leading to greater academic success and social being.”

Janssen said he’s noticed a greater sense of school connection in the programs he’s helped run, such as the annual winter coat and toy drive in coordination with the Yorkville Junior Women’s League. Each year, they help collect coats and toys at the school from both students and staff to donate to the Kendall County Food Pantry.

“That’s always really fulfilling for me, the amount of help the program can provide to people within the community is great,” Janssen said.

He said helping instill a dedication to improving society is what education is all about.