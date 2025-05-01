Oswego man ID’d as motorist killed Wednesday in Montgomery car crash

An Oswego man who died after a crash that pinned his vehicle underneath a semi-truck in Montgomery on Wednesday has been identified.

The Montgomery Police Department said Oswego resident Jason Messick was the man killed in the April 30 crash, according to a news release.

Montgomery Police is investigating the fatal crash which occurred at the intersection of Route 31 and Caterpillar Drive.

Preliminary reports say Messick’s black Nissan was southbound on Route 31 when it struck a northbound semi-truck attempting to make a left-hand turn onto Caterpillar Drive, according to a news release by the Montgomery Police Department. The driver of the semi-truck tried to stop but was unable to avoid the collision,

Responding EMTs arrived at the scene at 5:17 p.m. They pronounced Messick dead at the scene.

Determining the full cause of the crash is pending an autopsy and toxicological testing, according to the release.

The crash is also being investigated by the Illinois State Police and the Kane County Accident Reconstruction Team.

“Our hearts are with Mr. Messick’s family and loved ones as they navigate this heartbreaking loss,” Montgomery Police Chief Phil Smith said in the release. “I would like to thank all of the responding agencies and departments for their assistance and support with this incident.”

In addition to the Montgomery Police Department, the Oswego Fire Department, the Kane County Accident Reconstruction Team and the Illinois State Police responded to the scene.

The roadway remained closed for several hours while team members conducted their investigation, according to the release.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Detective Luke Lindholm at 331-212-9050.