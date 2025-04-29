Yorkville 115 votes for new president and vice president after new board sworn in

(File photo) Following the swearing-in of new Yorkville 115 board members, Leslie Smogor was selected as the board's new vice president, and Shawn Schumacher was selected as the board's new president. Pictured, both board members speak at a public forum prior to the election. (Joey Weslo)

Following the election wins of two new members and the defeat of an incumbent, change is in the air at the Yorkville School District 115 Board of Education.

After a swearing in ceremony at the board’s April 28 meeting, returning board members Shawn Schumacher and Leslie Smogor were voted the new president and vice president of the board, respectively.

Schumacher is taking the role from the previous board president Darren Crawford. Schumacher previously served as the board’s secretary.

Board member Mike Houston is taking over as secretary.

Smogor replaced the previous vice president Jason Demas.

New board members Julie Hart and Joseph Rand also took their seats on the board.

Among the district’s academic priorities, the board is tasked with helping guide the district through its upcoming facilities expansion and buildings upgrades. Currently, the town’s population growth has exceeded the capacity of the district’s classrooms. The necessary construction will likely lead to a public referendum requesting greater funding.

The district is also seeking creative solutions and financial commitments to provide greater incentives to retain and attract teaching talent to the area’s schools. Solutions currently being explored include stipends for teachers, paid training opportunities, and greater partnerships with local colleges.

The board of education’s next meeting of the whole is 7 p.m. May 19 in the Yorkville High School Library.