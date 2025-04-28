Proposed Oswego housing development shrinks following density concerns

Jade Estates of Oswego is a 56-duplex unit development proposed for 8 acres on the southwest corner of Wolf's Crossing Road and Douglas Road, directly west of the Avanterra subdivision. (Provided by village of Oswego)

A developer has shaved 10 units off a proposed 66-duplex unit development after Oswego planning and zoning commissioners rejected the project for being too dense.

Jade Estates of Oswego is proposed on 8 acres on the southwest corner of Wolf’s Crossing and Douglas roads in what is currently unincorporated Kendall County. The project is proposed near the Avanterra subdivision, a 148-unit development that features homes one to four bedrooms in size.

Instead of 66 duplex units, Projades LLC is now proposing a 56 duplexes. Each unit would be roughly 2,000 square foot and two stories tall with a two-car garage, three bathrooms and three to four bedrooms.

As part of its zoning requests, the developer is also seeking to have the property annexed into the village.

At their April 10 meeting, commissioners also voiced concerns about the potential for two high-density developments to be located next to each other. Projades LLC has built housing developments in other communities like Naperville, Crystal Lake, Schaumburg, Darien, Buffalo Grove and Lake Zurich.

The developer also eliminated most of the private streets – something that commissioners and village staff objected to – and agreed to put a pedestrian and bicycle path along Douglas Road as well as install a second access point for emergency vehicles.

The project was discussed at the April 22 Oswego Village Board meeting. During the meeting, Village President Ryan Kauffman said he prefers public streets over private ones.

“I am never in favor of HOA roads,” he said. “I want to make sure that they are all public roads.”

In the past, plan commissioners have reviewed multiple concept plans for the site, the most recent being a 52-townhouse development called Diamond Point in January 2023.

Projades CEO Ram Prashantha said the project caters to empty nesters with features like first floor main bedrooms. The units also will be maintenance free.

“We think that this is the best use here,” he said.

The starting price for a unit would be around $390,000, Prashantha said.

Plan commissioners will review the revised plans on May 8. Village trustees will review the plans on May 27.