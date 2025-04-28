Oswego celebrates Arbor Day by planting new tree in front of Oswego Village Hall

Members of the Oswego Public Works Department help plant a Summer Elixir Elm in front of Oswego Village Hall on Arbor Day, April 25. (Eric Schelkopf)

The village of Oswego knows the importance of trees.

Since 1993, the Arbor Day Foundation – a nonprofit organization that encourages the planting of trees – has honored Oswego as a Tree City USA community. The village meets the program’s four requirements: a tree board or department, a tree care ordinance, an annual community forestry budget of at least $2 per capita and an Arbor Day observance and proclamation.

Village officials estimate Oswego’s population is more than 37,000.

On Arbor Day – April 25 – Oswego Village President Ryan Kauffman watched the planting of a Summer Elixir Elm in front of Oswego Village Hall. Arbor Day was first observed in 1872 with the planting of more than one million trees in Nebraska.

Oswego Village President Ryan Kauffman reads an Arbor Day proclamation as he stands next to a newly planted Summer Elixir Elm in front of Oswego Village Hall on Arbor Day, April 25. (Eric Schelkopf)

“Arbor Day is very, very important to the community,” Kauffman said. “It enhances property values with the more trees that we have and it’s good for the environment. It’s good for the aesthetics of our community. We want to make sure that we have enough trees for the community.”

Last summer, Oswego Village Board trustees approved the village’s new urban forestry management plan, prepared by Great Lakes Urban Forestry Management.

The plan makes such recommendations as increasing the tree species diversity by 2044 through tree planting along with maintaining and enhancing a pruning program.

The plan looks to reduce the number of trees that are over represented and increase the number of species that are under represented or not present in the tree population. Another goal included in the plan is increasing the urban tree canopy from 9.41% to 15% by 2044.

“The urban tree canopy is important to the community because larger trees provide greater benefits such as decreased heating and cooling costs, pollution reduction and increased storm water uptake,” the plan states. “Tree lined streets are more attractive to homebuyers and potential new businesses, which increases home values, home ownership and tax revenue.”

Russ Garcia, the forestry supervisor for the village of Oswego, agreed with Kauffman about the importance of Arbor Day and what it represents.

“Every tree that we plant is special in some way and it’s going to allow for the preservation of the soil,” Garcia said. “They also provide shade. People going to an outdoor concert or a picnic area are always looking for that shady spot. You’re always looking for a tree to sit under.”

Garcia said the village tries to replace as many trees as possible that are cut down. That includes replacing trees that are being removed as part of the Wolfs Crossing widening project.

“We brought on new staff and they’re arborists,” he said. “It shows that the community is vested in the trees and the establishment of an urban forest. We are making sure we are maintaining that urban forest by having arborists on staff and by providing funding. The Village Board has been very generous in always giving us the money we need for replacing trees and maintenance of the trees along with the equipment.”

Garcia is proud of the fact that Oswego has been a Tree City USA community since 1993.

“It’s a goal of ours to make sure we maintain that status every year,” he said.