Oswego looks to increase diversity of tree population

The Oswegoland Park District, Illinois 4-H, Kendall County Soil and Water Conservation District and volunteers came together Saturday, April 20, to plant 25 new oak trees in Oswego as part of the 4-H Green Communities Program. (Provided by Rosie Ralston)

Oswego village trustees want to make sure the village’s tree population continues to grow and thrive.

At the June 25 Oswego Village Board meeting, trustees approved the village’s new urban forestry management plan, prepared by Great Lakes Urban Forestry Management.

The plan makes such recommendations as increasing the tree species diversity by 2044 through tree planting along with maintaining and enhancing a pruning program.

The Oswego tree population currently encompasses 106 individual species. The plan looks to reduce the number of trees that are over represented and increase the number of species that are under represented or not present in the tree population.

Another goal included in the plan is increasing the urban tree canopy from 9.41% to 15% by 2044.

“The urban tree canopy is important to the community because larger trees provide greater benefits such as decreased heating and cooling costs, pollution reduction, and increased storm water uptake,” the plan states. “Tree lined streets are more attractive to homebuyers and potential new businesses, which increases home values, home ownership and tax revenue.”

The plan also notes that trees help reduce flooding.

“The loss of this resource due to storm damage, insect or pathogen invasion, or other such damage would have a critical impact on the local stormwater infrastructure,” the plan states. “Much like a broken water main, these assets should be replaced when lost to unforeseeable events.”

During the June 11 Oswego Village Board meeting, village management analyst Madeleine Upham talked to trustees about the findings of an inventory report done by Great Lakes Urban Forestry Management of the village-owned tree population.

“A tree inventory helps the village catalog and document the village-owned tree population, provide a better understanding of the condition of village’s trees and improve the long-term management and growth of the tree population,” Upham told trustees.

The inventory showed that the village has 19,457 trees and 1,404 planting spaces. Overall, the tree population in Oswego is in above average condition, she said.

“The species diversity in Oswego is quite good with 106 individual species represented,” Upham said.

Maple trees make up 42% of Oswego’s tree population. As the plan notes, tree removal is sometimes unavoidable for public safety reasons or to prevent the spread of tree pests and pathogens.

There are 335 village-owned trees designated for removal. Of those trees, 20 are listed as a priority removal.

The plan budgets for the safe removal of those trees in the next several years to maintain public safety and the village’s aesthetics.