One of suspects charged in 2020 Boulder Hill shooting sentenced to life in prison

One of two suspects in a 2020 Boulder Hill drive-by shooting that left two women dead has been sentenced to life in prison.

James Brown Jr., 31, of North Aurora, was found guilty in February following a four-day jury trial. The jury found Brown guilty after three hours of deliberation.

Jaquarance Handley, 35, of Joliet, also has been charged in the shooting. A status hearing for his case is set for July 11.

In what police described as an attempted gangland hit, the two allegedly used an AR-15 assault rifle to shoot into a home on Sierra Road in the unincorporated Boulder Hill subdivision on the morning of Nov. 11, 2020, resulting in the death of two women.

Cassandra Chatman died shortly afterward at a nearby hospital, while her grown daughter, Changina Chatman, died from her injuries several months later. The intended target of the shooting escaped, Kendall County Sheriff Dwight Baird said.

“This case was senseless on so many fronts,” Kendall County State’s Attorney Eric Weis said in a news release. “Thankfully, we have provided not only justice for the community, but certainly some amount of closure for the Chatman family. Gangs have no place in Kendall County. This case is a prime example of the unparalleled cooperation of Kendall County law enforcement community which results in multiple guilty verdicts and a life sentence. Hopefully this will deter others from coming to Kendall to commit crimes of violence.”

Weis praised the officers involved in this case along with Criminal Chief Frank Gorup and Assistant State’s Attorney Ryan Phelps, who prosecuted the case.

“These two seasoned attorneys spent long nights and weekends putting this case together, working tirelessly, in order to present a seamless trial,” Weis said.

Brown was represented by Chicago attorney Joe “the Shark” Lopez.

Based on multiple neighborhood cameras, a black Porsche Cayenne was identified and sent out to local departments as the suspect vehicle, according to authorities. That vehicle was found in North Aurora and followed to a residence where multiple people, including Brown, a self-identified Black Disciple street gang member, were taken into custody.

The murder weapon used in these crimes was found in the car which Brown claimed was his, according to the Kendall County State’s Attorney’s Office.