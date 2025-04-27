Concert at Sandwich Public Library to support Diaper Closet

A concert featuring folk singer, songwriter Mark Dvorak will be held at the Sandwich Public Library to support the Diaper Closet, a nonprofit that provides diapers and wipes to families in need. (Photo provided by Sandwich Public Library District)

A concert featuring folk singer and songwriter Mark Dvorak will be held at the Sandwich Public Library to support the Diaper Closet, a nonprofit that provides diapers and wipes to families in need.

The event is a partnership between the library and Music & Potlucks, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit.

The concert will take place at 2 p.m. Saturday at the library, 925 S. Main St. Dvorak will perform on guitar, a five-string banjo and a 12-string guitar.

“We’ve presented over 200 events,” Music & Potlucks co-Director Stephanie Schrodt of River Forest said in a news release. “Our mission is to present programs that gather our community together and, at the same time, provide some assistance to our neighbors in need. We’re thrilled to be partnering with the Sandwich community.”

The Diaper Closet is located in the Sandwich Church of the Nazarene, 205 W. College St., and has served families across DeKalb County since 2021.

Dvorak has won awards for journalism and children’s music, and received the 2013 FARM Lantern Bearer Award from Folk Alliance International, according to the release.

“At this stage of the game,” Dvorak said in the release, “I feel like I’m doing my best work.”

The Diaper Closet requests that those attending bring a package of wipes, sealed diapers sizes 4 to 7, or pull-ups of any size. Visit the Diaper Closet at www.sandwichnazchurch.com for more information.

To learn more, call the Sandwich Public Library District at 815-786-8308 or log on to www.sandwichpld.org. More information about Music & Potlucks is available at www.musicandpotlucks.org.