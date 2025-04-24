Yorkville Middle School goes on soft lockdown due to medical emergency

A medical emergency at Yorkville Middle School resulted in a temporary 'hold' with students ordered to remain in classrooms. (Mark Foster)

Students were placed in “a hold” and directed to stay in their classrooms at Yorkville Middle School Thursday as an emergency response team attended to a medical emergency in the school.

The hold was deemed necessary to allow the medical responders quick access to the individual and free use of the school’s hallways, according to a memo sent to parents by Yorkville Middle School Principal Bryan Buck.

All the school’s students, teachers and employees remained in their classrooms until the hold was lifted. Buck said at no point were any of the students in danger.

Yorkville Middle School currently is home for the district’s seventh and eight grade students.

Once the hold was lifted, students were able to continue on with their regular schedules.