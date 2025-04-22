Oswego Police investigating body found Monday in the Fox River

Oswego Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying the motorist who hit a pedestrian early Tuesday morning. (File photo)

Oswego Police are investigating an incident involving a body found in the Fox River Monday near the 100 block of W. Washington Street.

At approximately 5:24 p.m. Monday, Oswego Police were dispatched to the area after a caller reported seeing something unusual in the water, according to a news release from the Oswego Police Department. Upon arrival, police deployed a drone and located what appeared to be a body lying in shallow water in the center of the river near an island, approximately 100 yards southwest of the Washington Street bridge, the release said.

The Oswego Fire Protection District responded to the scene for a water rescue/recovery and confirmed the individual was deceased, according to the release. The body was subsequently recovered and transported to the Kendall County Coroner’s Office for an autopsy on Tuesday.

Oswego Police have initiated an investigation into the incident. More information will be released when it is available.

Anyone who may have information related to this incident is encouraged to call the Oswego Police Department at 630-551-7300.