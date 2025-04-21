Safer parking restrictions outside Yorkville school set for vote

FILE – The Yorkville Police Department is recommending implementing parking restrictions outside of Grande Reserve Elementary school to improve safety conditions, especially during morning drop-off and afternoon pickup periods. (Steven Buyansky/Steven Buyansky for Shaw Local N)

Yorkville city officials are set to take a final vote on parking restrictions outside of Grande Reserve Elementary School following a public hearing this week.

The restrictions are designed to mitigate safety concerns raised by teachers and parents of traffic backing up along the street with schoolchildren darting between cars.

The Yorkville Police Department recommended parking restrictions following an analysis by the department’s traffic division.

The city council will vote on approval of the parking regulations at its meeting on April 22.

The police department’s study found that during peak traffic flow school hours, parking from the school property spills onto both sides of Grande Trail, creating unsafe conditions and traffic problems. It also determined that the width of the roadway cannot accommodate vehicles parked on both sides while maintaining a safe and normal traffic flow, according to city documents.

To improve safety, police proposed time-restricted limited parking along Grande Trail during designated times on school days, focusing on high-traffic periods, including morning drop-off and afternoon pickup.

The department’s proposal includes limiting parking to one side of Grande Trail, the side opposite the school, between Matlock Drive and McLellan Boulevard. The parking restrictions would be in place on school days only, during peak traffic times from 7:30 to 9 a.m. and from 2:30 to 4 p.m.

Prior to the public hearing, a letter was sent by the city to affected residents living in the area.

The parking restrictions require a majority vote for city approval.