Final vote being taken on Yorkville residents’ monthly water, sewer, and road fees

At the upcoming city council meeting, Yorkville will decide whether to approve unchanged rates for water, sewer, and road fees that residents see on their monthly utility bills. Pictured, the water tower in Yorkville's Bristol Bay subdivision. (Shaw Media)

Yorkville city officials are set to consider reauthorizing the water, sewer, and road fees residents see on their monthly utility bills.

City council will consider approving an extension of the current fees without a raise or decrease in the rates. Once approved, the new rates will extend to April 30, 2026.

The city’s water infrastructure fee rate has remain unchanged since 2016. If approved, residents will continue paying a rate of $8.25 per month, per user, according to city documents.

However, outside the water infrastructure fee, overall water bills are expected to jump significantly for several years to help offset the costs of the $100 million Lake Michigan water sourcing project, a joint project between Yorkville, Oswego, and Montgomery.

The city is expected to increase water rates by an average of 20% over the next five years.

The city council will be reviewing water rates later this spring.

The fee was first established by the city in 2014 to help fund the City’s Road to Better Roads program and other roadway construction projects.

This year alone, the city is spending $1,300,000 on the program, with workers repaving and reinforcing roadways to help make them stronger and more durable over time.

All three fees residents see on their monthly bills are currently outlined in the Fiscal Year 2026 Budget already adopted by the city.

The rates will need to be approved by city council at their upcoming April 22 meeting by a majority vote.