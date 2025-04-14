Yorkville to spend $18M on water tank, receiving station for Lake Michigan water project

As part of the $100 million Lake Michigan water project, Yorkville is spending $18 million on a new water tank and a water receiving station. Pictured, the current water tank in Yorkville's Bristol Bay subdivision. (Shaw Media)

Pieces are falling into place in Yorkville for the $100 million Lake Michigan water project, with more than $18 million going towards construction of a new water tank and a water receiving station.

The nearly $6.8 million north receiving station will be located at the Grande Reserve water treatment plant on Lehman Crossing. The building will receive water from the DuPage Water Commission’s pipes and distribute it to the local water tower.

The almost $10 million northwest elevated water storage tank will be located on Eldamain Road, north of Corneils Road. The tank will hold two million gallons of water. City Council previously debated whether or not to paint a fox logo on the exterior of the tank, like they have on the town’s current water towers.

The water tank’s location was chosen to cover water demands from new residential subdivisions and the expected massive water requirements from the incoming influx of the area’s data centers.

Including engineering costs, the total project adds up to $18,125,838.60. The city is depending on a federal Environmental Protection Agency Water Infrastructure Finance and Innovation Act loan to potentially cover up to 80% of the project, with the city responsible for the remaining 20%.

To pay for its end of the total Lake Michigan water infrastructure project, the city is expected to increase water rates by an average of 20% over the next five years. By 2030, the typical Yorkville household may be paying over $100 per month for water, more than double the current cost.

The city will first draw water from Lake Michigan in 2028. The project was deemed necessary because the underground aquifer the city currently draws water from is being harvested at an unsustainable rate due to the region’s population growth.

In addition to the WIFIA loan, the city is seeking an Illinois EPA loan, which must be closed by the end of June.

Yorkville is currently guaranteed to receive their loan request of $14,241,000. The city is exploring revising their IEPA loan application to help cover the full amounts of the receiving station and water tank construction.

The federal WIFIA loan also covers other expensive infrastructure components of the overall Lake Michigan water project.

As part of the project, the city will have to construct a second water receiving station in addition to the north receiving station.

At an upcoming meeting, City Council will need to approve engineering and construction contracts, and any potential revised loan requests for the project.