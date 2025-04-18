Plano track sweeps titles at its ‘Field of Dreams’ Invitational: Thursday’s Record Newspapers sports roundup

Plano's Tristan Meszaros (center) takes the 100-meter dash title at Thursday's "Field of Dreams" Invitational at Plano. (Photo provided by Mark D. Parris)

Boys Track and Field

Plano’s Field of Dreams Invitational

The Reapers scored 115 points to edge Aurora Central Catholic (112.5), with Sandwich third (99).

Plano’s Tristan Meszaros swept the 100-meter dash (10.87 seconds) and the 200 (22.42), and was second in the long jump (6.02 meters). Sandwich’s Simeion Harris won the 400 (52.97), Sandwich won the 4x100 relay with Nathan Hill, Kayden Page, Devin Adams-Dunn and Harris in 44.64, and Sandwich’s Jacob Ross won the pole vault (4.19 meters).

Yorkville’s Matt Wulf Invitational

Oswego East (177 points) won the team title with Yorkville (121) second. Oswego East’s Austin Ward won the 400 (49.87), Yorkville’s Owen Horeni the 1,600 (4:24.59) and Oswego East’s Jack Wolstenholm the 3,200 (10:13.90). Oswego East’s Tristan Baur, Ty’Rel Thomas, Donavin Eason and Nigel Grisby won the 4x100 relay (42.85), Yorkville’s Ben Kozial (3:26.09), Logan Reuter, Raymond Brigman and Horeni the 4x400 relay (3:26.09) and Oswego East’s Ward, Logan Santos, Felix Pilny and Phillip Abramowitz the 4x800 relay (8:25.81).

Oswego East’s Zach Morrisroe won the shot put (16.72 meters) and discus (52.44), and Yorkville’s Evan Fals the pole vault (3.20 meters).

Girls Track and Field

Plano’s Field of Dreams Invitational

Plano (129 points) edged Aurora Central Catholic (126) for the title. Plano’s Kaylee Klatt was second in the 100-meter dash (12.99 seconds) and 100 hurdles (16.36) and was third in the 300 hurdles (55.83). Saimya Padilla was second in the high jump (1.37 meters), Luniah Gilford was second in the long jump (4.47 meters) and Aaliyah Bruns was second in the triple jump (9.27 meters).

Yorkville’s Matt Wulf Invitational

Yorkville (188 points) easily out-distanced second-place Rockford Guilford (96.5) for the team title.

Yorkville event winners included Jayda Stewart in the 800 (2:29.10), Athena Triner in the 1,600 (5:34.18), Rachel Rotramel in the 3,200 (12:04.28), the 4x200 relay of Janae Stewart, Katie Ho, Janilah Smith and D’Vine Wright (1:52.30), the 4x400 relay of Niah Kallan, Jayda Stewart, Julia Hosu and Aaliyah Stewart (4:15.12) and Cassidy Madden in the high jump (1.57 meters).

Baseball

Oswego 6, Romeoville 2

Aiden Jaquez tossed a complete-game six-hitter with six strikeouts and Kam Jenkins scored three runs for the Panthers (13-1).

Yorkville 13, Joliet Central 0 (5 innings)

Ryder Fisher fired a five-inning no-hitter with nine strikeouts and the Foxes backed him with an 11-hit attack. Frankie Pavlik was 2 for 2 with a double, three runs scored and two RBIs and Kal Arntzen was 2 for 3 with a double, run scored and three RBIs for Yorkville.

Softball

Sandwich 2, Woodstock 1

Brooklyn Marks and Jillian Freemon homered in the bottom of the seventh for the walk-off win for Sandwich (6-6, 3-2 KRC). Aubrey Cyr tossed a complete game, striking out 10.

Herscher 14, Newark 9

Adelaide Johnson was 3 for 5 with a run scored and two RBIs and Rylie Carlson was 3 for 5 with two doubles, two runs scored and an RBI for Newark, but Herscher scored seven in the fourth and never looked back.

Girls Soccer

Harvest Christian 3, Plano 2

Bell Prchal and Azaleah Salgado had goals for Plano and Abbey Polomchak had eight saves in goal.