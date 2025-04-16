Oswego baseball, softball win big: Tuesday’s Record Newspapers sports roundup

Baseball

Oswego 11, Plainfield East 4

Easton Ruby went 4 for 5 with a homer, double, two runs scored and two RBIs, and the visiting Panthers (13-1) scored nine runs in the third inning of an SPC crossover. Jacob Fehrmann was 3 for 4 with a run scored and RBI and Quinn Stanley drove in three runs.

Newark 16, Indian Creek 2

Jackson Walker went 3 for 4 with a double, three runs scored and four RBIs for the Norsemen (7-11), who scored 10 runs in the first and rolled to the five-inning win. Eastin McBroom struck out four in three innings, allowing one hit.

Marengo 16, Plano 1

Jason Phillips doubled and scored the lone run for Plano (3-13, 0-5 KRC) that Quentin Santoria drove in.

Romeoville 6, Yorkville 3

Gabe Sanders struck out nine over five innings and Jailen Veliz had the lone RBI for the Foxes (4-7).

Plainfield Central 7, Oswego East 1

Devin Wheaton had two hits and Niko Villacci drove in the lone run for the Wolves (7-5), who had their six-game winning streak snapped.

Softball

Oswego 10, Plainfield North 0

Rikka Ludvigson homered and drove in four runs and Natalie Muellner also went deep and doubled, going 2 for 3 with two RBIs, for the Panthers (10-0). Jaelynn Anthony went 2 for 4 with a double, two runs scored and three RBIs, and Aubriella Garza struck out five in five shutout innings, allowing two hits.

Yorkville 11, Bolingbrook 1

The Foxes scored six runs in the second inning, and Peyton Levine struck out eight and allowed just one run on four hits over five innings.

Callie Ferko had an RBI triple in the first inning and added a double in the second to help break the game open. Jo Pavlak and Ferko each drove in two runs, and Bella Phillips added two hits to the eight-hit effort for Yorkville (8-4, 1-0 SPC West).

Richmond-Burton 1, Sandwich 0

Brooklyn Marks struck out 12 and allowed just one unearned run on three hits for Sandwich (5-6, 2-2 KRC), the game’s lone run scoring in the first inning on a passed ball.

Minooka 11, Oswego East 1

Kylie Mannis doubled and drove in the only run for the Wolves (4-6).

Timothy Christian 9, Yorkville Christian 6

Nia Hooper went 2 for 3 with a homer, two runs scored and four RBIs for the Mustangs. Grace Allgood tripled and scored two runs.

Boys Tennis

Yorkville JV 4, Joliet West 3