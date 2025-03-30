Montgomery hosting open house discussion for roadway construction on March 31

Montgomery's Village Hall, located at 200 N. River St. The village received a clean audit opinion and the Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting for its 21st consecutive year. (Photo provided by the Village of Montgomery)

Montgomery is hosting a public open house to discuss the details of the upcoming road resurfacing construction project on Monday, March 31 from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Montgomery Police Department, 10 Civic Center Drive.

Following the discussion, leaders of the project will open up a question-and-answer session with attending public members, according to a release by the Village of Montgomery.

During the open house session, village engineers and representatives of the public works department will share an overview of the construction project and field questions from the audience.

Montgomery is hosting an open house public session on March 31 to discuss its upcoming roadway construction. (Photo Provided By The Village of Montgomery)

The comprehensive road resurfacing project is slated to begin in April and conclude in August.

Residents in areas with affected roadways will receive notification of the impact near their properties. All residents can expect land closures, parking restrictions, and delayed travel times, according to the release.

The comprehensive project includes pavement milling and patching, sidewalk repairs and ADA-compliant ramp replacements, new asphalt pavement and pavement markings and roadways sign removal and replacement.

The project also includes curb and gutter removal and replacement, manhole and inlet adjustments, and landscape restoration, according to the release.

The village is also realigning Cannonball Trail and Dickson Road to improve traffic flow throughout Montgomery.