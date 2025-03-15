Roadway project in Montgomery will affect travelers beginning March 19

To complete the next phase of the Cannonball Trail and Dickson Road Realignment Project in Montgomery, a new traffic pattern will be in place beginning March, 19, 2025. (Photo Provided By The Village of Montgomery)

With one significant portion of Montgomery’s roadways construction project already complete, workers are moving on to the removal of the Galena Road and Dickson Road intersection.

Construction is expected to begin on Wednesday, March 19. Residents and travelers are being advised to be prepared for the construction to impact their commute, involving changes in the roadway travel directions and pattern, according to a release by the city.

The Cannonball Trail and Dickson Road Realignment Project is a collaborative effort between the Village of Montgomery and the Kendall County Highway Department. The project is designed to enhance traffic flow, improve roadway safety, and prepare for future connectivity improvements in the area, according to the release.

The project involves realigning Dickson Road to create a four-way stop with Cannonball Trail. Accomplishing this involves eliminating the intersection of Dickson Road and Galena Road. The changes are engineered to support future population and travel growth in the area, according to the release.

Workers are constructing a new section of roadway, merging it with Cannonball Trail. A traffic signal at this section will be installed in the summer of 2025.

Overall, the project is paving the way for connecting the new roadways to Gordon Road in the future. Engineers believe this will increase traffic flow improvements in the area.

For more information on the project, visit Montgomery’s ‘Construction Projects’ page at montgomeryil.org.