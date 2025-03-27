Yorkville, Oswego softball each go 4-0 in Alabama: Wednesday’s Record Newspapers sports roundup

Softball

Yorkville 6, Ardmore 4

Yorkville 3, Hoover 1

The Foxes (4-0) earned two wins in the Alabama Gulf Coast Classic during day two of the event.

Ellie Fox and Bella Rosauer combined for the win on the mound against Admore, Fox striking out six and scattering seven hits. Isla Eidsness and Kayla Kersting each went 2 for 4, Kersting with a home run, double and three RBIs and Eidsness with a double.

Against Hoover, Yorkville pitcher Peyton Levine earned the win, allowing one run on six hits while striking out three. Maddie Mendez and Levine accounted for Yorkville’s two hits.

Yorkville on Tuesday beat Bellbrook 8-4 and Lawrence County 6-3. Brooke Ekwinski homered in the first game and Kersting went 2 for 2 with two RBIs in the second.

Oswego 6, East Lawrence 0

Aubriella Garza went 2 for 2 with a homer, double, two runs scored and three RBIs and Sabrina Zamora struck out four over two shutout innings and went 2 for 2 with a double and an RBI for the Panthers (5-0), who went 4-0 at the Gulf Coast Classic in Alabama.

Newark 17, Aurora Christian 3

Kate Bromeland was 3 for 3 with a double, three runs scored and five RBIs and Dottie Wood was 2 for 4 with a double, two runs scored and two RBIs for Newark.

Baseball

Sandwich 3, Seneca 1

Nick Michalek struck out eight over 6 2/3 innings of six-hit ball as Sandwich (1-3) earned its first win of the season. Brady Behringer had a hit and a run scored for the Indians, who scored two runs in the second and one in the third.

Waubonsie Valley 6, Oswego East 2

Wellehan went 2 for 3 with a run scored and Bregar struck out five in 3⅓ innings of relief for the Wolves.

Prairie Ridge 12, Plano 0

Munford 11, Plano 1

The Reapers (1-5) dropped two games at the USA Stadium Complex in Tennessee. Josh Stellwagen and Nathan Tunt each had a hit against Prairie Ridge and Justin Bishop had a double and RBI in the second game.