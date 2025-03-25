Monday’s Record Newspapers sports roundup: Oswego baseball rides 7-run first inning past Naperville Central

Baseball

Oswego 9, Naperville Central 5

Quinn Stanley went 2 for 3 with a homer and four RBIs, and Oswego scored seven runs in the first inning and went on to a nonconference win over Naperville Central.

Easton Ruby was 3 for 4 with two RBIs and Dylan King 3 for 4 with a double, run scored and an RBI.

Coal City 16, Sandwich 5

Jeffrey Ashley was 2 for 3 with three runs scored and Griffin Somlock was 2 for 2 with a double and two RBIs for Sandwich.

Boys Tennis

Yorkville JV 4, Kaneland 1

Yorkville’s Ryeik Chmielewski, Joel Olson won singles matches in straights sets, Lucas Schuster/Noah Geiger won in straight sets and Ricky Zepeda Gabe Miller won in a tiebreaker.