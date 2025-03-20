Oswego East's Mason Lockett IV (24) shoots the ball against Plainfield North's Lukas Alvarez (3) during a basketball game at Oswego East High School. (Sean King for Shaw Local News Ne)

Here is the 2024-2025 Record Newspapers all-area boys basketball team.

First Team

Oswego East junior Mason Lockett

Mason Lockett, Oswego East, junior, guard: Second-year starter and Division I prospect led Wolves to a 21-10 record and was a Southwest Prairie Conference first-team pick.

Lockett averaged 16.4 points, 6.4 rebounds, four assists and two steals per game. He was named to the All-Tournament team at the Hinsdale Central Holiday Tournament. Minnesota is among Division I offers.

Newark senior Dylan Long

Dylan Long, Newark, senior, forward: Unanimous all-conference pick for Little Ten Conference regular season champion Newark. Long averaged 21.6 points, 4.9 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 1.9 steals.

Scored his 1,000th point this year. Was all-tournament at Serena Thanksgiving tournament and the Plano Christmas Classic. Second-leading scorer at the Plano Christmas Classic.

Yorkville Christian junior Jayden Riley

Jayden Riley, Yorkville Christian, junior, guard: Dynamic point guard led Mustangs to 21 wins, championship game of Plano Christmas Classic and a regional final. Riley averaged 23 points, 8.5 assists, 4.5 rebounds, shot 53% from the floor and 83% at the free throw line. Set school records for assists in a game (20) and assists in a season. All-tournament at Plano, where he was the leading tournament scorer. Holds offers from Northern Illinois and Western Illinois.

Sandwich senior Dom Rome

Dom Rome, Sandwich, senior, forward: The Kishwaukee River Conference Player of the Year led 20-12 Indians to first conference title in 32 years. Rome averaged 17 points per game (20 in conference games) along with 8 rebounds and 1.5 steals. All-tournament at the Sycamore Thanksgiving Strombom tournament and Plano Christmas Classic.

Oswego freshman Ethan Vahl

Ethan Vahl, Oswego, freshman, guard: The Panthers tripled their win total from last year, and this electrifying freshman guard was an integral reason why.

Vahl averaged 18.5 points, 5.5 rebounds, 3 assists and 2 steals. He made 66 3-pointers and shot 80% from the free throw line. He made All-Tournament at the Hoops 4 Healing Tournament.

Second Team

Tray Alford, Yorkville Christian, sophomore, guard

Vinny Cesario, Plano, senior, guard

Simeion Harris, Sandwich, senior, guard

Andrew Pohlman, Oswego East, senior, guard

Gabe Sanders, Yorkville, junior, guard

Honorable Mention

Noah Aguado, Yorkville Christian, senior, forward; Reggie Chapman, Newark; Zach Marini, Yorkville Christian, senior, guard; Dasean Patton, Oswego, senior; Braydon Porter, Yorkville, freshman, forward; Griffin Somlock, Sandwich, junior, guard.