Yorkville woman killed in Kendall Township crash Thursday afternoon

An 83-year-old Yorkville woman was killed in a crash Thursday afternoon at Ashley and Walker roads in Kendall Township.

The victim has been identified as Susan Guglielmi, according to a news release from the Kendall County Sheriff’s Office.

Preliminary findings indicate that a vehicle traveling northbound on Ashley Road at approximately 2:17 p.m. entered the intersection at Walker Road and collided with a vehicle traveling westbound on Walker Road, according to the release.

Guglielmi was a passenger in the vehicle traveling northbound. She was transported to a hospital with life-threatening injuries, where she was later died, the release said.

The drivers of both vehicles sustained life-threatening injuries and were airlifted to hospitals, according to the release.

The intersection remained closed for approximately four hours while officials processed the scene. The investigation into the crash remains ongoing.

The Sheriff’s Office was assisted by multiple agencies, including the Yorkville Police Department, Bristol-Kendall Fire Protection District, Oswego Fire Protection District, University of Chicago Aeromedical Network, Superior Air Med, Illinois Department of Transportation, Kendall Township and the Kane County Coroner’s Office.