Kendall County Sheriff’s Office, area police departments to conduct St. Patrick’s traffic safety campaign

To remind motorists of the dangers of impaired driving and to help keep the streets safe, the Kendall County Sheriff’s Office, along with the Oswego and Sandwich police departments, are teaming up with the Illinois State Police and Illinois Department of Transportation for an enhanced traffic safety campaign.

“With St. Patrick’s Day falling on a Monday this year, we expect celebrations throughout the weekend prior,” said Kendall County Undersheriff Bobby Richardson said in a news release. “We urge everyone to celebrate responsibly. Before you head out, arrange a sober ride — whether it’s a designated driver, rideshare, or public transportation. Don’t wait until the last minute — your safety and the safety of others depends on it.”

Law enforcement will be out in full force, looking for impaired drivers, seat belt violations, speeding and distracted driving, according to the release.

Those attending a party, hosting friends or going out to a bar are advised to keep safety at the forefront of their day and night.

“When it’s time to leave, make sure your designated driver is sober,” according to the release.. “Remember that walking impaired can also be dangerous, so designate a sober friend to walk home with you. Designated drivers: Be alert for impaired walkers who may not obey street signs. It’s not about luck, it’s about smart decisions.”

Other tips to remember:

No excuses: Driving under the influence – whether alcohol or cannabis – is illegal and dangerous. Get a sober ride.

See someone driving impaired? Report them to law enforcement.

Help your friends make smart choices – don’t let them drive impaired.

Seat belts save lives. Every trip. Every time.

The St. Patrick’s Day enforcement campaign is funded by federal traffic safety funds from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration and administered by the Illinois Department of Transportation.