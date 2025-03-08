Plans move forward to add 58 single-family houses in Fairwind subdivision in Sandwich

Plans are moving forward to build 58 new houses in Fairwind subdivision in Sandwich. (Eric Schelkopf)

Plans are moving forward to build 58 new houses in Fairwind subdivision in Sandwich.

At the March 3 Sandwich City Council meeting, City Council members approved a resolution authorizing Sandwich Mayor Todd Latham to execute a development agreement between the city and developer Phase 4 FW LLC regarding the development of 58 lots in Fairwind subdivision.

The plans had been previously approved. The subdivision is located on the city’s northwest side.

A stop sign will be installed at the North Wind Drive and Prairie Wind Drive in the Fairwind subdivision. (Eric Schelkopf)

“This project was approved back in 2003 and then with the crash in the real estate market, it kind of came to a close,” the developer’s attorney, Rick Williams, told City Council members during the Feb. 17 Committee-of-the-Whole Council meeting. “Phase four remained undeveloped, although it was approved pursuant to an annexation agreement many years ago.”

The plans have not changed.

“We have purchased this property and are planning on implementing the previously approved plan, which is for 58 single-family lots,” Williams said. “We are not deviating from the previously approved plans. It is exactly as what you approved back in 2003.”

Ryan Homes, which completed phase three in the subdivision, is a partner in the project.

“They will be moving in a similar product, actually, the same product, with two new additional elevations,” he said.

The project will connect to the existing utilities, Williams said.

“We will be installing public improvements – sewer, water, curb and gutter,” he said.

As more people move into Fairwind subdivision and the traffic continues to increase, city leaders are moving ahead to increase the number of stop signs in the subdivision.

At the Feb. 3 Sandwich City Council meeting, City Council members unanimously voted to amend the city’s municipal code and add six additional stop signs in the subdivision.

There will be notification prior to the new stop signs being installed.

“It’s more of a safety mechanism to deter traffic crashes,” Sandwich Police Chief Kevin Senne had said. “Plus the entire east end of that subdivision has all the stop signs on those roads. So it’s just to balance out the west side, too. There are some T-intersections where there’s no stop sign whatsoever.”