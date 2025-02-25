Turnout low for today’s Oswego Village Board Republican primary

Voter turnout has been low so far for today’s Oswego Village Board Republican primary, according to Kendall County Clerk & Recorder Debbie Gillette.

Republican incumbents Kit Kuhrt and Jennifer Jones Sinnott are on the ballot along with former Oswego Village Board trustees Jim Marter II and Terry Olson, both Republicans. The top three vote-getters in the race will face the three Democrats in the April 1 consolidated election running for the three four-year terms on the Oswego Village Board.

Early voting for the Oswego Village Board Republican Primary also has been low: 55 voters voted early and 150 vote by mail ballots have been returned so far, Gillette said.

Polling places will close at 7 p.m.

Incumbent trustee Karen Novy, a Democrat who was appointed to the Oswego Village Board in July 2023 is one of the candidates on the ballot along with Democrats Rachelle Koenig and James Cooper.

Former Oswego Public Works Director/Village Engineer Jennifer Hughes, a Democrat, is running for the two-year term on the Village Board along with Lori West, a Republican

Novy was appointed to the Village Board in July 2023 after newly elected Village Trustee Luis Perez resigned to pursue an out-of-state job opportunity. Perez was elected to the Village Board in April 2023 and his term expires in April 2027.

He previously served on the Village Board from 2015 to 2021. The person elected to the two-year term will be serving the remaining two years of his term.