Oswego student faces charges after allegedly bringing unloaded firearm to school

On Tuesday, Oswego police charged a Plank Junior High School student in connection with allegedly bringing an unloaded firearm to the school.

The student is charged with one felony count of disorderly conduct along with misdemeanor counts of unlawful use of a weapon and unauthorized storage/possession of a weapon, according to a news release from the Oswego Police Department.

At 1:13 p.m., Oswego police were notified by school staff that a student had been observed with a firearm, according to the release. Police immediately responded and recovered an unloaded firearm in the possession of a female 12-year-old student, the release said.

The school was under a hold-in-place order for approximately one hour. The student was taken into custody and charges were approved by the Kendall County State’s Attorney’s Office, according to the release.

The juvenile was brought to the Oswego Police Department, where she was processed and transported to the Kane County Juvenile Justice Center to await a hearing, the release said.

The Oswego Police Department thanked the students who reported it and came forward to say something.

“Oswego Police take all reports of student safety seriously and are dedicated to ensuring they are handled swiftly and appropriately,” the release said.