Boys Basketball

Sandwich 59, Woodstock North 51

Dom Rome scored 21 points and Simeion Harris 10, as the Indians clinched the Kishwaukee River Conference championship and Sandwich’s first conference championship in 32 years.

Quinn Rome added eight points and Diego Gomez seven for Sandwich (18-11, 11-2), which won its 11th straight conference game after an 0-2 start in the league.